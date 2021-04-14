We're hiring! Job fairs are popping up across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Circa resort and casino in downtown Las Vegas is hiring for multiple positions. They are excited to get people out here. All of the applicants are dressed to impress, just wanting to get back to work after this hard year.

Tons of people showed up to Circa’s first ever drive-thru event, looking for a fresh start.

One applicant, Cheyna Reed said: "This last year has been really hard. It’s the most i have not worked. I’m just excited to get back to working."

This event was looking to hire housekeepers, porters, security guards and more.

"We had such an amazing turn-out. People came. They were excited and ready to go to work. Our managers and supervisors were ready to interview them on the spot," says Molly Richards, HR Generalist for The D, Golden Gate and Circa Las Vegas.

In a world where everything has turned virtual, they want to get to know the whole person.

"When you come down for our next event, have a resume available. A piece of paper is a piece of paper but we want to see who you are behind that resume," says Richards.

If you weren’t able to make it out today, don’t worry they are having another hiring event on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They encourage applicants to apply online first to make the process smoother.