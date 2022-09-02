Welfare of rescued dogs a focus during ongoing Nye County animal abuse investigation

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made at an Amargosa Valley property.

As inmate workers continue making outdoor kennels for rescued dogs, the Nye County Sheriff's Office announcing a grisly discovery. Mass dog graves at the Amargosa Valley property of the Est-Alfa Kennel.

"I love animals, so to hear about that. That's disgusting."

An upsetting development for Tasha Crabtree, manager of the Nye County Animal Shelter. She says anyone taking care of animals has a responsibility to provide proper care.

"I like to think of my pets as my family members and I like to think that our general community does as well,” she said.

Her facility has assumed the care of nearly 300 dogs rescued from the kennel, all large breed Caucasian Shepherd Dogs. Crabtree says there have been challenges with the shelter housing the large breed. It usually takes in smaller animals.

"Definitely making sure we have adequate space which is unfortunately why we have to build these kennels outdoors,” she said.

Crabtree says she has seen big health improvements with the dogs since they've been moved.

"Just simply being fed and having adequate food and water I think is improving their behavior a lot,” she said.

Some of the dogs capturing the hearts of the volunteers and workers at the shelter.

"We call him Jay. He's relatively young but he's always very interested in everything, and he has a really good attitude, so I definitely stop by and say hi to him every day,” Crabtree said.

She says there have been a lot of calls about adopting the dogs but says the legal process will need to play out first.

"It's hard to say what the future holds but we would love to find forever homes for these dogs."

If you're interested in helping these dogs, we have a link to the GoFundMe page set up by the Nye County Sheriff's Office here.