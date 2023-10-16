Welcome to Las Vegas Sign goes purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign goes purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Monday morning, Clark County Commissioners held a ceremony to bring awareness on domestic violence and took the opportunity to turn the lights on the sign purple.

“Domestic violence does terrible damage to victims, their families and to society as a whole,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II. “We all want to raise awareness of the issue and do all we can to prevent it and educate people about what can be done if they become victims.”

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness and we’re turning the lights purple to raise awareness about the crisis impacting one in three women and one in seven men in Nevada,” said Liz Ortenburger, CEO, SafeNest. “We’re grateful to the Clark County Commissioners for this opportunity to come together in the community we all call home.”

Many in attendance wore purple in solidarity with the victims.

District F County Commissioner Justin Jones took some time to share warning signs of domestic violence.

"Isolation: permission is needed before making plans or speaking to friends or family members. Low self-esteem: feeling deserving of the abuse, accepting fault for it and making excuses for their partner's behavior. Unexplained injuries: Bruises, cuts, scrapes of even broken bones that are blamed on clumsiness or are on multiple stages of healing," said Jones.

According to Ortenburger, around 100,000 domestic violence 9-1-1 calls are made to law enforcement in Clark County every year.

"That results in about 25,000 arrests," said Ortenburger. "We know that about 120 women a month are strangled by their partner and three women a month are being murdered."

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can call the hotline at -800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

For more information on domestic violence, click here.