LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something to do this weekend while staying under budget? Channel 13 has you covered with some inexpensive ideas!

Anjali Patel has a rundown of some events you can enjoy with family and friends.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 9-11

The City of Las Vegas' Helldorado Days Parade returns Saturday, May 10, to downtown Las Vegas.

The parade is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m. and will last about two hours, stretching from Gass to Stewart avenues on Fourth Street, with 135 entries expected. The weather will be warm, but there will be grandstands offering shade at Bridger Avenue. The event will also feature food trucks and giveaways.

City officials say this parade is the longest-running event in Las Vegas. It was started in 1935 by Clyde Zerby, who was looking to capitalize on the dam workers and the visitors that the construction of the Hoover Dam brought to the area.

Spend your Saturday at Rainbow Family Park at a free event showcasing local art and artists.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 10.

This free, Mother's Day Weekend tradition returns to the City of Henderson on May 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Art Festival of Henderson is happening on Water Street Plaza this weekend, featuring contemporary artists, fine, unique crafts, and even fashion and home décor artisans.

Attendees can also enjoy live art demonstrations and other live entertainment.

Nevada Shakespeare Festival presents a unique adaptation of a theater classic that "blends southern rock, hauntings and yard games while bringing hot tempers, cool drinks, line dancing, madness, murder, pirates and family drama to life."

Performances run May 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and on May 11 at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Park.

On Friday, May 9, there will be a special talk-back with the cast and artistic team following the show.

Tickets cost $5 for students and $15 for general admission.

For all you country music fans, the Great Northwest Country Fest returns this weekend to the Lone Mountain Equestrian Park.

The free festival is happening Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature free BBQ while supplies last, live country music, a farmer’s market, petting zoo, rock wall, barrel racing and other games and activities.

The City of North Las Vegas is holding a free AANPHI Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, May 10, to celebrate our vibrant and diverse community of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aliante Nature Discovery Park and will include cultural performances, live entertainment, food vendors, community resources, vendor booths, kids' activities and more.

The City of North Las Vegas' "Movie Madness" series returns this Friday, May 9, with a showing of Moana at Aliante Nature Discovery Park!

Admission is free, and food and drinks may be available for purchase. You're welcome to bring coolers, picnics and blankets. Activities start at 6 p.m., and the movie screening begins at dusk.

Spend your Saturday evening under the stars and watch a free screening of the hit movie Wicked!

This is part of The District at Green Valley Ranch's "Movies on the Green" series. The event begins at 5:30 on Saturday, May 10, and will include special appearances by Elphaba and Galinda!

