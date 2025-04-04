Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 5-6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

Celebrate spring through the lens of Japanese culture at the 8th Annual Kizuna Japanese Spring Festival.

It's happening Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. The address is 720 Twin Lakes Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107.

The festival will feature Japanese culture and arts, as well as food, games and entertainment, like judo demonstrations and dance performances. Admission is free.

It's hosted by the Kizuna Society in partnership with the City of Las Vegas. The Kizuna Society was established in 2011 as a network of Japanese and Japanese-American seniors in the Las Vegas Valley.

for more details and for the festival schedule.

The City of Henderson is hosting its Spring Forward Family Music Festival on Saturday, April 5.

The free festival on Water Street Plaza will feature live music, food, vendors, games and entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Five musical acts will perform: 123 Andrés Band, Pierce Freelon, Smith and Yarn, Elena Moon Park and Friends and Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats.

Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

to learn more about the musical acts, vendors and activities.

Nellis Air Force Base is hosting Aviation Nation April 5-6.

Billed as the largest free show in Nevada, the two-day event will feature an airshow with dynamic aerial performances from talented pilots, includingNellis Air Force Base's world-famous Thunderbirds. There will also be interactive activities on the ground for the whole family. It's a celebration of our aviation industry, as well as a way to honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Air Force.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day. Organizers recommend you use the I-15 to park at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Exit 54). The RTC is offering bus routes from across the valley to the speedway for Aviation Nation for just $4 round-trip.

for more details. If you can't make it, a live stream of Saturday and Sunday's shows will be available at that same link.