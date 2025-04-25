LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you are heading out for a day with the family or getting together with friends, here are some low-cost events happening around the valley that you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

Anjali Patel gives you a brief look at some of the things to do around town.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 25-27

The City of Las Vegas, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, is hosting a Caribbean Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 26.

It's happening at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers a sampling of Caribbean traditions, flavors and music. There will also be activities for kids, vendors and food trucks. You may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair so you can sit on the grass and comfortably enjoy the performances of calypso, reggae and traditional Cuban music. Admission is free.

Head out to the AMP (amphitheater) at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cheer on local middle and high school Mariachi teams as they compete for prize money for their programs.

In addition to live music, you'll also get to enjoy food from local vendors. Admission is free. Channel 13's Abel Garcia will be emceeing the event and bringing the energy!

For all you bookworms out there — the Henderson Reads Book Festival is happening Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Water Street Plaza.

Fifteen authors and illustrators of picture books and middle-grade and young adult genres will share their work and creative processes. There will be live readings, book signings, and other family-friendly activities like face painting and a Where's Waldo scavenger hunt.

Admission is free.

The "largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West" returns this year to North Las Vegas for people of all ages. Event organizers said this year features expanded entertainment, interactive attractions and immersive experiences for you and the family to enjoy.

You can expect thrilling performances such as Gladius the Show (which will feature Clydesdale horses), exotic food vendors, family-friendly games — and for the 21+ adults, whiskey and rum tastings, a pirate pub crawl and a specialized VIP experience.

The Paradise Ranch Foundation said all the proceeds go to supporting their equine-assisted therapy programs in Southern Nevada.

It runs Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Click here to buy tickets. General admission weekend passes for kids age 5-12 cost $20. It's $30 for adults. Single day admission for kids age 5-12 costs $15. It's $20 for adults. There is a small service fee with each ticket purchase.

Come out to Gary Reese Freedom Park for a free showing of Moana 2 on Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

Free snacks will be offered while supplies last. You may want to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

As Earth Month winds down, this free event celebrates our planet and environment with tree planting, face painting, a bounce house, vendors and food trucks.

It's happening Saturday, April 26 at Children's Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the tree planting part of the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to noon. Instructions and tools will be provided, but organizers ask that you bring your own gloves.

Come out to Lee's Family Forum in Henderson to cheer on our Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.

On Saturday, April 26, at 1 p.m., VGK will take on the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in their quest for another Stanley Cup.

Admission and parking are free. There will be giveaways and even a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming playoff game. Doors open at noon!

The Las Vegas Jazz Society 50th Anniversary Celebration is happening this weekend at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center!

Groove to the sounds of jazz and help celebrate an important musical milestone. The free festival features a lineup of talented musicians, unique food and craft vendors and activities for the whole family.

It runs Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. both days.

Registration is required. Click here to secure your spot.

