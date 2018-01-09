Las Vegas weather posts flood social media

Weather is a popular topic on social media. But, except for the rare occasion, Las Vegans don't have much of a chance to tweet or post about weather unless there is a pretty sunrise or sunset.
That changed on Tuesday morning when the Las Vegas valley received a significant amount of rain. And it wasn't just that we received quite a lot of rain (for us), it was the first time we've had measurable rain in 121 days and any rain in 116 days.
So, of course, people took to social media to share photos and video.