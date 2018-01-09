Las Vegas weather posts flood social media

Weather is a popular topic on social media. But, except for the rare occasion, Las Vegans don't have much of a chance to tweet or post about weather unless there is a pretty sunrise or sunset.



That changed on Tuesday morning when the Las Vegas valley received a significant amount of rain. And it wasn't just that we received quite a lot of rain (for us), it was the first time we've had measurable rain in 121 days and any rain in 116 days.



So, of course, people took to social media to share photos and video.

Pretty terrible weather in Las Vegas today, making traffic a bit of a problem. #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/X7gtGXjy1n — Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) January 9, 2018

Parking garage at the Linq seems to be handling the rain well. Lol pic.twitter.com/EVotxXX7Mk — Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) January 9, 2018

The rain is coming down in Las Vegas! There is a river flowing under the LINQ hotel parking garage #CES2018 #rain pic.twitter.com/Qql51xb9Fy — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) January 9, 2018

Biblical weather in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/DH5DUcNwbx — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) January 9, 2018

Some impressive rainfall totals around the Las #Vegas area. RT @NWSVegas: As of 10am, @LASairport has received 1.05" of rain 🌧️☂️in the last 24 hours, nearly half the amount it received in all of 2017 (2.38") #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/bqm8JMokiM — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 9, 2018

Low clouds hovered over the Black Mountains at Cottonwood Cove this morning as rain continues to refresh the desert at @lakemeadnps #nvwx @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/26QdMGdEGD — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) January 9, 2018

Keep out of washes and dentention basins! The rain might be slowing down but #floodwater can go as fast as 30MPH! Check out the speed of the water in the Las Vegas Wash this morning! #floodcontrol pic.twitter.com/eAnXlJpmlQ — Regional Flood (@RegionalFlood) January 9, 2018

Please take your time when driving in Nevada today. Rain and snow reported across the state. Here are a few quick tips from @NHPSouthernComm Remember to mover over and slow down for emergency vehicles. Dive Safe Nevada! @nevadadot @NHPHeadquarters @LVMPD_Traffic @RenoPolice pic.twitter.com/oEqofvSSe8 — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) January 9, 2018

#LasVegas picked up more rain from 1am-3am than all day yesterday. Soaking steady rains will last into the morning commute and should make for very 💩 conditions. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/UsU4GMOr7t — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) January 9, 2018







