Weather causing flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to Harry Reid International Airport today, check your flight.

Low-hanging clouds are causing delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA

FlightAware, a website that tracks live flight cancellations and delays across the country, states flights that are leaving Harry Reid International Airport are facing a delay of 45 minutes to an hour.

For flights that are scheduled to land in Las Vegas, the flights are being delayed at their original airports by about three hours.

FlightAware

According to the website, when looking at national totals, there have been 17,665 delays and 1,355 flight cancellations today.

Airport officials are reminding passengers to check their flight status with their carrier before leaving for the airport.

The first of two atmospheric rivers are moving through southern Nevada.

Forecast video from @KTNV morning news re: amount and timing of today's rain. Remember, you can always watch the radar at https://t.co/YAXCTCPHYk and in the weather section of the free KTNV app. pic.twitter.com/qsCiLN2jTL — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 1, 2024

You can stay up to date with current weather conditions here.