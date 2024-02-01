Watch Now
Weather causing flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:50:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to Harry Reid International Airport today, check your flight.

Low-hanging clouds are causing delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport flight delays - 2/1/24

FlightAware, a website that tracks live flight cancellations and delays across the country, states flights that are leaving Harry Reid International Airport are facing a delay of 45 minutes to an hour.

For flights that are scheduled to land in Las Vegas, the flights are being delayed at their original airports by about three hours.

Harry Reid delays - 2/1/24

According to the website, when looking at national totals, there have been 17,665 delays and 1,355 flight cancellations today.

Airport officials are reminding passengers to check their flight status with their carrier before leaving for the airport.

The first of two atmospheric rivers are moving through southern Nevada.

You can stay up to date with current weather conditions here.

