'We want them to come here happy and leave here happy': Businesses discuss future plans for Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From open to close, at Xiao Long Dumplings in the Chinatown Mall, Maya Kwong is busy with a full house of customers.

But as the foodie paradise of Chinatown continues to grow, Kwong says she worries about her customers.

"Safety is our number one concern," Kwong told me.

She adds the traffic has gotten crazier, people are jaywalking, and there are more reckless drivers.

"It happens quite often," Kwong said.

She says all the visitors are causing more crashes and pedestrian accidents.

"On a weekly basis, how many of those incidents are you seeing in front of your business," I asked her.

"On a weekly basis, I would say the most I've seen is four in one week, which is really sad."

On Friday, Clark County leaders announced plans to redevelop Chinatown.

This will include safety improvements to the Spring Mountain corridor and more Chinatown signage, making the location more obvious for tourists.

"Very, very limited parking, long waits everywhere."

Kwong was at the kick-off event on Friday morning, noting what she would like to see on Spring Mountain.

​"We would really like to see bigger or more parking structures, we would like to see more Chinese or Asian elements."​

Kwong tells me like other Chinatowns, she would also like more walkability. She says there is a need to preserve Chinatown's vibrant culture and delicious food, urging action to protect this Las Vegas treasure for many more customers to come.

​"We want them to come here happy and leave here happy and stressless so thats why we must improve our safety for them so they can fall in love with our community."

Clark County leaders are asking for your input and you can learn more here.