'We just want to be proactive': Bullhead City giving out free sandbags for monsoon season storms

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Bullhead City is preparing for monsoon season storms by giving out free sandbags to the community.

“We just want to be proactive,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter.

“Last year we started providing sand when the National Weather Service warned us we were in the path of a hurricane, and the community only had a few days to prepare. This year, we’re putting out sand now to be ready for anything the monsoon season might throw at us.”

The city said each local household in Bullhead City can receive up to 10 free sandbags, including those in Ft. Mohave and Laughlin.

Pick up for the sandbags will be at Bullhead City's Rotary Park under the large Ramada north of Firebird Field — same as last year.

When does it start and what time?



Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Tuesday, Aug. 20

Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekends: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



The city said the sandbags will be provided on a self-serve basis with on-site staff there to provide assistance.

“We hope everyone who needs it takes advantage of the assistance before the weather reports say it’s necessary,” said Cotter. “Our monsoonal weather can be unpredictable.”