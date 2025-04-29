LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With tariffs, deportations, and economic policies all making headlines, we wanted to know how locals are feeling about the job President Donald Trump has done so far.

We asked you to grade President Trump after his first 100 days in office

Donald Trump won Nevada in the 2024 election, scoring a major victory in out battleground state over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Trump won Clark County with over 50% of the vote, so I went to downtown Las Vegas to ask locals for their grades.

Opinions were mixed, with some praising Trump for his efforts in deportations and controlling the budget. Others gave the president an F for what he's done for the economy.

When I went to Henderson, where a majority of voters went for Trump in 2024, he was graded a bit more positively.

In North Las Vegas, Trump only got 38% of the vote. Residents I spoke to gave him an F, citing tariffs as the reason for the grade.