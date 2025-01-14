Watermark building in downtown Henderson resumes construction after yearlong delay

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A high-rise apartment complex in downtown Henderson has finally gotten the green light to continue construction.

Channel 13 recently learned that the Water Mark on Water Street is moving forward after a lengthy delay.

The mixed-use complex was first announced in 2021 and promised to inject new life and foot traffic into the area.

However, the project came to a halt in December of 2023.

“The thing that worries me is that when you have developments like this that stay stagnant for a long time on Water Street, it becomes a black eye," Mikel Conrad, who owns a photography studio less than a block away from the site, previously told Channel 13.

WATCH for more on Conrad's thoughts on the project:

Watermark building in downtown Henderson hits snag, concerning those near the site

The seven-story high-rise was almost complete, but Channel 13 learned in December it’s nearly $16 million in debt due to liens filed against the property.

WATCH | One year later, Watermark Building in Henderson sits empty

One year later, Watermark Building in Henderson sits empty with no plans to resume construction

The legal battle between the project’s developer, Strada Development Group, and the contractor, Gillett Construction, had only added to the uncertainty.

However, Channel 13 has been told by a Strada representative that construction resumed Jan. 13 and is expected to be complete by the end of April.

