Water main leak construction to start near intersection of controversial F1 Flamingo Bridge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two months ago, crews removed a large temporary Formula 1 vehicle bridge, known as the Flamingo Bridge, from the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District is now about to start work to repair an underground water main leak in that same location, so Channel 13 asked the water district, did the bridge cause the leak?

"There isn't any direct correlation to the location of that bridge and the leak on this pipeline," said Las Vegas Valley Water District Outreach Manager Bronson Mack.

Mack said the leaking underground water main on Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane is just old and needs to be replaced.

"It's a 60-year-old pipe. We have had some leaks on it in the past, which is a sign for us that it is reaching the end of its service cycle," Mack said.

Here are the details of the construction project.



Construction is set to start April 7.

Crews will work during the hours of 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Construction is expected to end in August.

The water district expects lane closures, but no full road closures for this project.

Crews will replace an existing 24-inch water line in Flamingo Road.

Business owners near the intersection complained about the traffic flow disruption created by a the temporary F1 Flamingo Bridge, which was constructed in that same intersection and are furious about the new construction that will begin.

"It's just one thing after another," said Jay's Market owner Wade Bohn.

Bohn and six other nearby business owners claim they lost millions after the bridge went up diverting traffic as well as their profits. They claim they are planning to sue F1 for $25 million.

Despite the water district saying this project has no connection to Formula 1, business owners are furious about the construction delays.

"One thing you say about F1 is they just keep giving and giving and giving me nothing but pain and agony," Bohn said.

Bohn said he expects the new construction will also drive customers away.

"Once they find there is construction, they will find another way to go," Bohn said.

The temporary F1 Flamingo vehicle bridge is expected to return again later this year for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.