Water conservation deal announced in Las Vegas will boost Lake Mead levels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In what some are calling a historic agreement, Colorado River Basin stakeholders out of California on Wednesday announced a pact to conserve up to 643,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Mead through 2025.

The deal was disclosed during the annual Colorado River Water Users Association conference in Las Vegas.

Included in the is pact is $295 million in new investments from the federal government.

The move is expected to help conserve water throughout the basin, which includes Nevada, California, and five other states.