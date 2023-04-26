Water conservation bill gets closer to becoming law as bill passes Nevada Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers continue to push a water conservation bill that could affect thousands of valley residents.

A water conservation bill known as Assembly Bill 220 was approved by the Nevada Assembly on Monday.

The bill contains a number of water conservation provisions, including limited water usage for valley residents as well as a program to convert homes on septic systems to municipal sewers by 2054, depending on the property's location.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority says in 2023 alone, the state's water allocation has been reduced by 25,000 acre-feet, but conservation has been keeping water usage below shortage. He says if needed, the bill is another tool that the state can leverage if the Colorado River experiences a shortage.

"In the event, that we need to exercise this type of limitation getting that in place now at the state level is important, so we do not have to wait for a two-year process or ask for a special session for the Nevada legislature to take that action," Mack said.

Assembly Bill 220 now moves to the Committee, but the bill still has several hurdles to go through before Gov. Lombardo can sign it into law.