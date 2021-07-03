WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas, part of 'America Back Together' tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Las Vegas at about 11:45 a.m. on July 3 as part of her "America Back Together" tour.

Harris toured the Carpenters International Training Center and then addressed the crowd and spoke about infrastructure plans the administration is working on.

The vice president began her speech by saying the state has 28 bridges and many miles of highway that are in need of repair. That many rural areas across Nevada are in need of accessibility to high-speed internet. She also touched on the need for reliable and clean drinking water.

Her visit to the union was to ask for support for the administration's plan to create the largest infrastructure project in America in over a century.

She also addressed the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and encouraged Nevadans to get vaccinated.

WATCH THE VICE PRESIDENT'S FULL REMARKS HERE: