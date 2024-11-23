Watch Now
WATCH: Train car sparks fire near Smith Center parking garage in downtown Las Vegas

Channel 13's STRAT camera shows the heavy presence of emergency vehicles near where a fire broke out in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First responders converged in downtown Las Vegas after a train car caught fire on Friday evening.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area of Bonneville Avenue and Main Street.

As of 5:21 p.m., southbound Main Street was shut down from Lewis Avenue to Bonneville Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

You can see a live view from our STRAT camera here:

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada confirmed the fire sparked in the area of 350 S. City Parkway, which is close to the Smith Center's parking garage.

Drivers and members of the public were advised to avoid the area and, if possible, use an alternate route.

We're waiting to hear back from fire officials with more information about what happened. This report will be updated as we learn more.

