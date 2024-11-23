WATCH: Train car sparks fire near Smith Center parking garage in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First responders converged in downtown Las Vegas after a train car caught fire on Friday evening.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area of Bonneville Avenue and Main Street.

As of 5:21 p.m., southbound Main Street was shut down from Lewis Avenue to Bonneville Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

You can see a live view from our STRAT camera here:

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada confirmed the fire sparked in the area of 350 S. City Parkway, which is close to the Smith Center's parking garage.

Drivers and members of the public were advised to avoid the area and, if possible, use an alternate route.

#FASTALERT Fire reported in the area of 350 S City Pkwy. Please avoid the area and plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/098elIlUYB — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 23, 2024

We're waiting to hear back from fire officials with more information about what happened. This report will be updated as we learn more.