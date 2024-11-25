Watch out for overnight closures on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation advises the public of overnight directional closures on Interstate 15 and other associated ramps. The closures were originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 but are now planned for Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 5.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, to Thursday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Southbound I-15 CLOSED from Flamingo Road to Russell Road •
- Flamingo Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed
- Harmon Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed
- Southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Tropicana Avenue closed
- Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue remains closed
- Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Russell Road closed
- Northbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Hacienda Avenue to Flamingo Road
Thursday, Dec. 5, to Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Northbound I-15 CLOSED from Russell Road to Tropicana Avenue
- Westbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-15 closed (Access to Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road maintained)
- Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to northbound I-15 closed
- Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes between Flamingo Road and Hacienda Avenue