Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Multiple law enforcement agencies discuss skimming outreach, EBT fraud

ATM card skimming incidents up 546 percent
Copyright Getty Images
Chris Hondros
<p>A man puts a card into an ATM in Fayetteville, North Carolina. </p>
ATM card skimming incidents up 546 percent
Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 11:21:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple agencies from the local, state and federal level are joining forces to tackle illegal skimming.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Clark County School District, Nevada State Police, and the U.S. Secret Services visited roughly 1,500 businesses throughout Clark County to check for and remove skimming devices.

Watch the full press conference: Law enforcement agencies discuss skimming outreach operation

Multiple law enforcement agencies discuss card skimming, EBT fraud

During this operation, officials also gave out information about EBT fraud and skimming.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH