WATCH: Multiple law enforcement agencies discuss skimming outreach, EBT fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple agencies from the local, state and federal level are joining forces to tackle illegal skimming.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Clark County School District, Nevada State Police, and the U.S. Secret Services visited roughly 1,500 businesses throughout Clark County to check for and remove skimming devices.

Watch the full press conference: Law enforcement agencies discuss skimming outreach operation

During this operation, officials also gave out information about EBT fraud and skimming.

