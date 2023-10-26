Conditions on Mt. Charleston improved after '1,000-year storm,' but several popular trails destroyed

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — It's been a little over two months since floodwaters from Tropical Storm Hilary left a path of destruction at Mt. Charleston.

The popular recreation destination for many in Southern Nevada normally welcomes more than 1 million visitors each year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. But since the storm, it's been completely closed to the public.

On Thursday, federal and local officials gave an update on the ongoing repair efforts and the schedule for reopening state highways and recreational areas on the mountain.

Mario Gomez with the Nevada Department of Transportation confirmed that Lee Canyon Road will be the first state route to reopen to the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Kyle Canyon Road will follow on Friday, Nov. 3, and after that, Deer Creek Road on Friday, Nov. 10.

Water has recently been restored to Spring Mountain residential areas, though crews are still working to flush dirty water and debris from existing water infrastructure.

The previous 18-inch piping that stretched through the area for the past few decades has also been replaced with 36-inch pipes. Officials say the wider pipes will help prevent standing water from gathering and possibly breaking up paved roads again.

Additionally, the shoulders of state Routes 156 and 157 have been reinforced with concrete to help protect them against washing away in floodwaters.

Officials are also opening up 99% of trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas to the public. The closure order issued for the area earlier this year will be amended after midnight on Thursday, according to Deb McNeil, the U.S. Forest Service area manager.

“While significant work is still needed to assess, stabilize, reroute, rebuild, fund, and repair areas that were obliterated by this 1,000-year storm, the reopening of so many areas before the winter season is an exciting milestone,” she said.

As a bonus, many areas that would be seasonally closed during the winter will remain open for visitors. These areas include the Old Mill picnic area and the Sawmill Trailhead in Lee Canyon.

Next Friday, the Visitor Gateway, the Kyle and Fletcher View campgrounds, and most trails will also be reopened.

"We have been racing the clock," said McNeil. "We have freezing temperatures and snow, so everyone working on this infrastructure has been racing the clock to de-conflict with each other, and it's been a challenge."

In addition to the openings, McNeil also noted that certain areas will remain under a two-year hard closure due to extensive debris and damage.

"Those sites will be on hard closure because... they're kind of gone," she said. "Someone gave me the quote, 'the site formerly known as the trail where Mary Jane Falls was.' Because it's not there."

Those who violate the closure order will still be at risk of individual fines of around $5,000, group fines of $10,000, and up to six months in jail.

McNeil confirmed that officials will be searching for additional funding to assist with these repairs, which are estimated to cost around $25 million.

The areas that will remain closed include Mary Jane Falls, Echo, Trail Canyon, Cathedral Rock, Bristlecone Pine Trails, Deer Creek picnic area, Mack’s Canyon dispersed area, and multiple service roads.

Moving forward, officials still have to compile costs related to the repairs in Spring Mountain and submit them to the Highway Federation. So far, officials say the entire endeavor is estimated to cost $11 million.