Summerlin Patriotic Parade features nostalgic floats from past 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marks a significant milestone for the annual Independence Day parade in Summerlin, which has now been going strong for 30 years.

As you watch, keep an eye out for some fan-favorite throwback floats.

The parade has evolved over the years from kids on their bicycles to the grand affair we see now with 70 entries including floats, helium balloons and performances.

In honor of the parade's 30th anniversary, organizers are bringing back a few of the most well-loved entries from years past.

Those include "Stars and Stripes," which made its debut in the parade in 2006, says Tommy Porrello of the Summerlin Council.

"'Stars and Stripes' kind of started it all where we elevated from not just decorating vehicles and flatbeds but actually building bright floats that have characters and music and confetti, and really stepping it up a level," Porrello told Channel 13.

They're also bringing back a float from 2010, "Candyland," along with some of the original characters that were on it.

"The little girls that were on it were 8 years old and they're 22 today, so they will be on the float," Porrello said.

The final throwback parade entry to watch for will be "Ferris Bueller's Independence Day Off," which debuted in 2016, Porrello said.

"It was very similar to the movie scene where Ferris comes off the float and sings and performs, and it was so well-received," Porrello said. "And we have the original Ferris back, as well, from when he did it the last time — but, you know, a little older."