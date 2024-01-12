Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Carolyn Goodman ends an era with her final State of the City address

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman weighs in on the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas.
Carolyn Goodman - 2024 State of the City Address
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 20:19:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is delivering her final State of the City address on Thursday, marking the beginning of the end of a 25-year political dynasty of Goodman mayors.

Goodman is expected to deliver her final address laying out her priorities for the City of Las Vegas starting at 5 p.m.

You can watch that broadcast here:

Goodman will end her tenure as mayor this year after serving the maximum three terms allowed — just as her husband Oscar did before her.

In last year's address, Goodman outlined priorities for the remainder of her term as mayor and highlighted some milestones for now and into the future.

She promised to continue with a focus on safety, healthcare and economic diversification.

Thursday's address will be Goodman's chance to say goodbye to a city she's led for over a decade — and an opportunity for her to lay out the work that's still to be done.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean, both Goodmans reflected on their legacy and accomplishments in nearly a quarter-century of leadership.

"The Goodman Years" outlines their journey to power and their lasting impact on the City of Las Vegas.

