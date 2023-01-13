WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers 'State of the City' address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver her State of the City address on Thursday evening.
In a press release, the City of Las Vegas said Goodman would "provide her vision and insight for 2023 and beyond."
WATCH LIVE: At 5 p.m., Goodman's address will begin at City Hall:
KTNV reporter Sean DeLancey is there to get feedback from Las Vegas residents about what actions they'd like to see from city leadership in 2023.
#NOW: City Manager Jorge Cervantes kicks off the 2023 Las Vegas State of The City address by announcing the full council.— @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 13, 2023
We’re in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, but there are still plenty of seats.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/Z7wZ8pRaGe