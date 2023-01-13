WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers 'State of the City' address

Watch Now
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers 'State of the City' address

Carolyn Goodman
Julie Jacobson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE PHOTO. In this April 1, 2011 photo, Carolyn Goodman walks along Freemont Street while visiting businesses during a social block party in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolyn Goodman
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 20:08:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver her State of the City address on Thursday evening.

In a press release, the City of Las Vegas said Goodman would "provide her vision and insight for 2023 and beyond."

WATCH LIVE: At 5 p.m., Goodman's address will begin at City Hall:

KTNV reporter Sean DeLancey is there to get feedback from Las Vegas residents about what actions they'd like to see from city leadership in 2023.

