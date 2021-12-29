Watch
Las Vegas area officials discuss New Year's Eve preparations

David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau
FILE. Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve celebrations seen looking north from the Skyfall Lounge a top of the Delano Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 13:00:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials in the Las Vegas area are discussing preparations for New Year's Eve ahead of the return of America's Party on the Strip.

Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Vegas-style with a massive fireworks display after the show took a hiatus last year. Instead, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hosted an online celebration.

Watch the full update below:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney and Switch Sr. Vice President Betsy Fretwell shared an update regarding preparations on Wednesday ahead of the big event.

