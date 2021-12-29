Las Vegas area officials discuss New Year's Eve preparations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials in the Las Vegas area are discussing preparations for New Year's Eve ahead of the return of America's Party on the Strip.

Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Vegas-style with a massive fireworks display after the show took a hiatus last year. Instead, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hosted an online celebration.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney and Switch Sr. Vice President Betsy Fretwell shared an update regarding preparations on Wednesday ahead of the big event.

