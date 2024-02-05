Federal, local law enforcement outline their top security concerns for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big part of security measures for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will be cracking down on counterfeit goods and merchandise.

That's according to the Department of Homeland Security, which is expected to display some examples of the fakes and dupes agents are looking for on Monday afternoon.

That event, previewing security operations for Las Vegas' first-ever Super Bowl, is expected to being at 2 p.m.

As with all NFL championship games in recent memory, the DHS has designated Super Bowl LVIII as a Type 1 security event. These designations, ranging from 1-5, are determined for certain high-profile events in the U.S., with Type 1 being the highest security rating.

Up to this point, national security officials say there have been no specific or credible threats related to the Big Game.

A confidential threat assessment document obtained by ABC outlined the criminal concerns law enforcement expect to face during Super Bowl week, including:



ATM skimming

Identity theft

Credit card theft

Property theft

Public intoxication

Illegal drug sales

Prostitution

Selling counterfeit goods (tickets, clothing, bags, other Super Bowl-related merchandise).

The report also detailed concerns about heightened tensions and violence between outlaw motorcycle gangs throughout Nevada, possible lone offender attacks, cybersecurity, vehicles possibly driving into pedestrians, and human trafficking.