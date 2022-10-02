WATCH: Las Vegas community remembers lives lost on 1 October with annual Reading of the Names

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's one of the hardest nights for anyone who was here in Las Vegas the night of 1 October.

For Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the annual Reading of the Names Ceremony at the Community Healing Garden is a ritual that's dear to her heart.

WATCH THE CEREMONY HERE AT 10 P.M.:

Goodman was was at University Medical Center that night as first responders went into action to save lives. She says it's important that the Southern Nevada community never forgets those lost, and all the victims.

It was touching and moving service on Saturday night as each name of the 58 people killed that night was read.

KTNV Fifty-eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017. Two more people would ultimately die from their injuries, bringing the death toll to 60. To this day, it is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Families of the victims were given a copy of the book "58 Angels." Copies of the book aren't available to the public, but it can be viewed online here.