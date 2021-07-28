Watch
WATCH: Gov. Sisolak to speak about end of eviction moratorium

AP Photo
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 28, 2021
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is speaking at 4 p.m. today about the end of CDC's eviction moratorium, which ends at the end of the month. He will discuss implementation of Nevada's new eviction prevention legislation.

Sisolak will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Clark County.

