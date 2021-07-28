WATCH: Gov. Sisolak to speak about end of eviction moratorium

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is speaking at 4 p.m. today about the end of CDC's eviction moratorium, which ends at the end of the month. He will discuss implementation of Nevada's new eviction prevention legislation.

Sisolak will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Clark County.

Good afternoon, I wanted to provide some updates for Nevadans as it relates to protections in place for tenants & landlords when the CDC eviction moratorium lifts at the end of this month. You can follow my live press conference here: https://t.co/J22OrAgsqc — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 28, 2021

