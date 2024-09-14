WATCH: Donald Trump campaign rally in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former president Donald Trump is in Las Vegas to speak at a campaign rally on Friday.

This rally comes after another campaign event in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday and days after his presidential debate with opposing candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Doors opened at 3 p.m., and the speaking event itself starts at 7 p.m.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller and Steve Sebelius are at the rally to bring you updates as they happen.

WATCH IT HERE: Former President Trump's campaign rally at the Expo World Market Center in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.