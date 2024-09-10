Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris participate in presidential debate

Harris vs. Trump
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Harris vs. Trump
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With less than two months until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate the key issues in a bid to be the nation's next president.

Tuesday's debate airs live on KTNV Channel 13 starting at 6 p.m., and will be moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir and ABC News Live primetime anchor Linsey Davis.

You can watch live here:

Following the debate, Channel 13 will hear from a panel of voters who will share their views about the contest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH