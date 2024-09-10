WATCH: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris participate in presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With less than two months until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate the key issues in a bid to be the nation's next president.

Tuesday's debate airs live on KTNV Channel 13 starting at 6 p.m., and will be moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir and ABC News Live primetime anchor Linsey Davis.

You can watch live here:

Following the debate, Channel 13 will hear from a panel of voters who will share their views about the contest.