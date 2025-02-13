WATCH: Community says final farewell to North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow

(KTNV) — Thursday morning, the community will say a final farewell to North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow.

The procession began at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a memorial service at Central Church in Henderson.

KTNV A procession of law enforcement and public service officers escorts Officer Jason Roscow's body along the Las Vegas Strip ahead of a planned memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Lt. Randy Sutton joined Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel in the studio during the procession, sharing his thoughts on what it means to be a law enforcement officer today.

"This is demonstrative of the dangers that face every single police officer in the Vegas valley and around our nation. So the symbolism of what we’re seeing today…This is really important for the continuity of what this career field means. It isn’t just a job. There’s a calling here, and the men and women who take up that mantle, they’re special people, but every single one of them deals with the reality of 'There but for the grace of God go I.'"

The last time the North Las Vegas Police Department dealt with the loss of an officer was in 2017.

Hours before the procession, Isabella Martin joined John Waudby at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and his tribute to Officer Roscow.

Jason Roscow was a fixture in North Las Vegas, working for the department since 2007, so when news came out that he was shot and killed Tuesday, it left disbelief and sadness in its wake.

Community members gathered after Roscow's death for a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

Since the loss of North Las Vegas Officer Jason Roscow, community members and loved ones have come together to share their appreciation and love for the fallen officer, including Elin Guzelkucuk, a civilian police cadet who said she worked closely with Officer Roscow.

KTNV These images show the memorial for Officer Jason Roscow at the North Las Vegas Police Department's North-Central Area Command. Roscow was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2025. KTNV These images show the memorial for Officer Jason Roscow at the North Las Vegas Police Department's North-Central Area Command. Roscow was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2025.

How to support

For those wishing to support Officer Roscow's family, donations should be directed only to the official account.

This account has been set up through the Injured Police Officer's Fund at Lexicon Bank, Account #1000010630. This is the only authorized donation account to ensure contributions directly assist his loved ones.

