WATCH: Bellagio unveils first fountain show choreographed by guest in 25-year-history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest had the incredible opportunity to watch his creation come to life in the iconic Fountains of Bellagio.

Scott Krupa had the fortune of being selected to choreograph the fountain show, a first in the resort’s 25-year-history, by cashing in more than 2 million MGM loyalty points.

Krupa said he spent four months designing the program with the WET Design studio.

MGM

"So at the beginning, I was working with the, you know, lead choreographer. And I said, well, I have this in my head. I like something like this and he punched some buttons on the computer and boom, it popped up. And I said, that's exactly what I was thinking," Krupa said.

"And I really was not expecting the amount of freedom I got to put together the choreography. I'll be honest, he really just let me run with it. And he said, whatever your vision is, we will do our best to make it come to life."

You can watch the full show that Krupa choreographed here: