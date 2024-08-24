There is a new Bellagio Fountains show coming, and it's choreographed by a guest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been down the Las Vegas Strip, then you've no doubt passed by the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and have hopefully seen their shows.

The spectacle of the Fountains has left in awe tourists and locals alike, with a complex system of choreography put together by skilled designers and engineers at WET Design.

But now, for the first time in the resort's 25-year history, a hotel guest is putting on the show.

And his name is Scott Krupa.

RELATED STORY | What it takes to put on 10,000 fountain shows a year at the Bellagio Las Vegas

MGM Collection said Mr. Krupa has been a long-time Marriott Bonvoy elite member who is passionate about music, lighting, and the arts. He put forward 2.4 million Marriott Bonvoy points to be able to take over the show.

As mentioned, the choreography of the Fountains of Bellagio is sophisticated and intricate, meaning Krupa had to work closely with the WET Design studio to learn this technical performance art.

MGM said this show is a milestone one too — being a celebration of the debut of the Fountains' 40th show.

So when is the performance?

Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

The show will take place at the center alcove of the Fountains.

So if you're in the area, be sure to stop by.