Watch
Local News

Actions

'America's Party 2022' Las Vegas New Year's Eve celebration plans

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
The fireworks of America's Party 2018 explode over the Las Vegas Strip to welcome the new year in this view from the rooftop of the Convention Center Marriott in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. More than 80,000 pyrotechnic effects are were lauched from the rooftops of MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere. CREDIT: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve weekend entertainment in Las Vegas
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:24:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Las Vegas-style with fireworks on the Strip.

Officials made the announcement of the return of America’s Party that will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci last week.

And Thursday, Fletch Brunelle, VP of marketing with the LVCVA, Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events, Scott Cooper, with Fireworks by Grucci and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman held a press conference to share the New Year's Eve celebration plans.

The fireworks are scheduled to be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:

  • MGM Grand
  • Aria
  • Planet Hollywood
  • Caesars Palace
  • Treasure Island (TI)
  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • The STRAT

Watch a livestream of Thursday's announcement below:

And make sure to join 13 Action News to catch all of Las Vegas' New Year's Eve celebrations with live coverage that evening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH