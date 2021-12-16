'America's Party 2022' Las Vegas New Year's Eve celebration plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will welcome 2022 back in typical Las Vegas-style with fireworks on the Strip.

Officials made the announcement of the return of America’s Party that will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci last week.

And Thursday, Fletch Brunelle, VP of marketing with the LVCVA, Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events, Scott Cooper, with Fireworks by Grucci and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman held a press conference to share the New Year's Eve celebration plans.

The fireworks are scheduled to be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:

MGM Grand

Aria

Planet Hollywood

Caesars Palace

Treasure Island (TI)

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas

The STRAT

Watch a livestream of Thursday's announcement below:

And make sure to join 13 Action News to catch all of Las Vegas' New Year's Eve celebrations with live coverage that evening.