WATCH: 2021 Back-to-School Kickoff for Clark County School District

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 03, 2021
Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara will host the 2021 Back-to-School Kickoff. Dr. Jara will discuss the upcoming school year and District initiatives that focus on Reimagining Schools for the Future of Our Children.

Watch livestream below:

Reporter Sean DeLancey is also tweeting from the meeting.

