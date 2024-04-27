Washington man dies while hiking in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — A man has died while hiking in Death Valley National Park.

On Friday, the National Park Service stated a 66-year-old man from Gig Harbor, Washington, which is about an hour south of Seattle, died while hiking on April 5.

Rangers said the man was about one mile up Mosaic Canyon Trail when he appeared to "have suffered an acute medical event."

Other hikers used the satellite SOS function on their iPhone to call for help at 9:45 a.m.

Rangers said a registered nurse and nurse practitioner arrived around 10:30 a.m. and joined the group, which had begun resuscitation efforts. However, the man died at 11:04 a.m.

The deceased man was carried to the trailhead by a National Park Service SAR team and transferred to the care of the Inyo County Coroner.