LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Late February and March typically bring elevated pollen levels to Southern Nevada for the first time since fall, and 2025 is no exception.

As days grow longer (we gain about two minutes of daylight each day this time of year) and temperatures increase (average highs rise from the mid-60s in late February to the mid-70s in late March) more trees and plants are in bloom.

This increases the allergy problems facing Nevadans as we approach the official start of spring.

WATCH | Justin Bruce breaks down some of the top allergens in the air right now.

Warmer temps mean more pollen. Here are some ways you can survive this allergy season.

Tree pollen is the predominant issue: Chinese Elm and Velvet Ash trees are both popular, shade-producing varieties that begin leaf growth as winter winds down.

Utah Juniper is a short, shrub-like tree that is also common in the arid Southwest and is one of the predominant pollen producers this time of year.

For those already suffering, we have some tips to make your life a little easier this allergy season.

Keeping windows closed and running your home's fan, even without the heat or the air conditioning, will filter out pollen and reduce allergy symptoms.

Taking showers nightly to rinse the pollen buildup from your body is effective.

Pollen levels are climbing from the medium-high category to the high category this week, so if people take allergy medication, now is the time to do it!