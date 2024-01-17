Warm up this winter with a forever companion! Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees at event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Warm up this winter with a new forever companion.

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees at an upcoming event on Jan. 19.

Officials say there are more than 248 animals available for adoption, and fees will be waived for all.

The waiver in fees comes as the shelter sees a high number of pets coming in. Usually, the foundation says the number of animals usually dips during cooler months, but they see dogs coming in after New Year's fireworks.

"During the month of December, The Animal Foundation took in 1,797 animals," officials said. "That’s an average of 59 animals a day."

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Animal Foundation took in 261 pets last week. Do you recognize any?

The Jan. 19 "Winter Warm-Up " adoption event is on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-ins. It starts at 11 a.m. You can view adoptable companions here.

Officials say a $10 license fee may apply.

"There will be extra staff and volunteers on hand for the adoption event to help expedite the adoption process," officials said in a media release.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road.