Warehouse boom continues in and around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drive anywhere around the valley or even to California and you'll see a building boom of warehouses.

Since the pandemic ended, one expert said the demand for warehouses here has spiked and we could see even more headed our way.

Channel 13 talked to one industry expert about what this means to our economy.

Truck driver Alejandro Pineda knows the troubles he could run into in Las Vegas.

"Right now, there is a lot of construction, you know, in the city," he said.

Imagine being able to avoid all the congestion and not drive into the valley to do business, and that is why more warehouses are going up south of the valley in the Sloan area.

Lauren Willmore is senior associate at CBRE, specializing in warehouses, and said companies are taking notice to this area south of the valley.

"That is the story with California. It is just that much closer to the ports and the ease of access is a huge selling point," she said.

In Jean, the old Terrible's hotel is about to come down, and multiple warehouses will soon go up in its place.

Warehouse demand has boomed since the pandemic, and Willmore said the warehouses are leased as fast as they are built.

"It really boils down to the economic opportunities that our state offers," Willmore said.

Roughly 13 million square feet of space will be on the market by the end of the year in and around the valley, the best year on record, according to Willmore.

"We're going to have 300,000 square feet delivered by 2025. You are going to have that mirror replica of four buildings," Willmore said in reference to a complex coming to the area near Rainbow and the 215.

She said 2025 will be a bigger year for the industry and a good sign of a changing economy.

"We have seen a ton of new development," she said.

Delivering south of the valley could make a difference for many, and Pineda likes the idea.

"It would make it more effective, or faster too," he said.