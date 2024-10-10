Wanted suspect taken into custody after running away from police in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wanted suspect is back in police custody after running away from officers overnight.

According to Las Vegas police, the suspect evaded capture near Kyle Canyon Road and Scottie Street, near Mt. Charleston, on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, police received a call about a suspicious individual near Grand Teton Drive and Loch Diabaig Street.

Just after 10 a.m., officers arrived at the scene and found an individual that matched the description of the suspect who ran away from police on Wednesday night.

The individual was taken into custody.

The suspect's identity and additional details about what led up to this incident haven't been released, as of Thursday afternoon.