Wanted: Police looking for suspects involved in fatal east Las Vegas hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of East Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane left a man dead on Thanksgiving.

The victim is believed to have been riding a scooter and crossing East Lake Mead Boulevard against the pedestrian signal.

A stolen vehicle hit the victim and continued driving off, hitting several objects in the parking lot of 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Wanted: Police looking for suspect involved in fatal east Las Vegas hit-and-run

The driver and the passenger left the car and fled on foot.

LVMPD is urging anyone with information to contact the Fatal Detail section at 702-828-3595 or by email at fataldetail@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crim Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.