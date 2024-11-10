Watch Now
Want to see Etch A Sketch art from around the world? Here's where it's being held

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, the West Charleston Library will host a reception for "Unshakeable: Etch A Sketch Art Around the World," an exhibition of Etch-A-Sketch art created throughout the decades.

A reception for the collection will be held on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The artists include curator David Roberts, Cristoph Brown, Jane Labowitch, Kevin Davis, Bryan Madden, Jeff Gagliardi, Tim Gallenbeck, Samantha Watt, Carrie Johns, Mark Paich, Andrea Tilden, Kyle Fleming, Jillian Pagan, and Steve Hayden.

The collection will be on exhibition from Oct. 29, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2025

