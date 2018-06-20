Want a tortoise? Las Vegas group seeks adopters

Fair
A tortoise needs a burrow for a habitat.
A local animal rescue is begging for help after they say there is an overabundance of desert tortoises in the Las Vegas valley.
Terry Simmons adopted Honu the tortoise about a year ago.
"All the neighbors now know that I'm the tortoise lady," she said.
Simmons found out there was a desperate need for tortoise adopters in the valley and she knew her home would be a perfect fit.
"If there's a need and you have the property, why not?" she said.
Honu is 80 years old. He was surrendered to the organization, Tortoise Group, after he outlived his previous owners.
"We get a kick out of watching him walk. I mean this 80-year-old little thing, he's just funnier than heck," Simmons said. "We're just delighted."
"The pet tortoise problem is not really under control right now," said Amanda Tolson of Tortoise Group.
Despite their drastic differences from rabbits as a whole, the one way they are similar is in their breeding habits.
"You can go from two tortoises to 80 tortoises really fast," Tolson said.
She said there could be upwards of 100,000 desert tortoises in the valley right now. A few thousand of those were surrendered to Tortoise Group just last year.
So if you have a yard and a love for animals, they're asking you to consider adopting.
"You have to want a pet. You have to give them time and they appreciate it," Simmons said. "They enjoy it. They are social. They respond."
Tortoise Group is working on a tortoise census, wanting to know exactly how many tortoises are in the valley. You can register yours on the Tortoise Group website, just click on "I Have A Tortoise."
View photos of the tortoises and their habitat in the media player at the top of this story.