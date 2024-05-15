Walmart pharmacies across U.S. hosting free health screenings on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walmart pharmacies across the United States are getting ready to offer free health screenings and immunizations as part of Walmart Wellness Day.

According to a press release, the company hosts these events once a quarter.

Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure as well as immunizations for things like COVID, shingles, tetanus, mumps, pneumonia, HPV, whooping cough, and measles.

"Our pharmacies are pillars in the communities they serve and Wellness Day creates wonderful opportunities to deepen those connections while also offering impactful services such as free screenings and affordable immunizations," said Kevin Host, Walmart's Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. "We'll continue to build and execute through our pharmacies and Vision Centers to ensure we're doing what we can to help people save money, live better, and live healthier this summer."

This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.