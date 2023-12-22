Walker Furniture helps furnish valley residents' homes during the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christmas came early for two Las Vegas families in need.

On Thursday, Walker Furniture gifted the families couches, tables, beds and much more.

"Excited, I'm happy," said Crystal Zuniga, who was overcome with emotions Thursday morning.

Zuniga and her husband gained temporary custody over her sister's four kids during the pandemic and have been taking care of them as her own while her sister battles with drug issues.

Her husband is also the main provider.

"To have this for all the kids , you know, life is hard but I am just happy that I have the kids with me and they have so many people willing to help," said Zuniga. "It makes me happy to see them smile and with all this, I know they are happy as well."

She was nominated to receive the gift from the furniture store by the site coordinator at her kids school.

"There are people out there that are good and I am thankful for Ms. Michael because she helped so much with these kids and without her help, none of this would have been possible," said Zuniga.

On Thursday afternoon, Walker Furniture was also able to bring smiles to Esperanza Barca and her family. ​

"We're just definitely blessed and amazed. Nothing like this we thought could ever happen to us," said Barca.

A metro officer nominated to get her home furnished after her son who has autism snuck out of her home.

Metro says they they were inclined to help her after seeing some of the challenges her family were facing.

​"Just person to person it's those little things we can do to help somebody's life a little bit easier," said Officer Colton Sampson.

The families also received a Christmas tree, lights, decorations, and presents the kids could open Christmas Day.

Walker Furniture said they will continue to gift people furniture throughout the end of the year.