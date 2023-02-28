Walk on the wild side: Coyote spotted at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students, faculty, and staff at UNLV at to do a double-take Monday morning.

That's after a coyote was spotted on campus.

Michael Kagan

However, this isn't a new occurrence here in the valley.

In January, Normal Coles spotted a pack of coyotes near Albertsons at Eastern and Warm Springs.

He said it was nerve-racking and scary to see them.

"They just crossed the street across Albertsons like they own the street," Coles said. "They hung out in Albertsons for awhile. They waited for each other. Then, they ran through the gas station and crossed the other street into Sunset Park."

Viewer Video: Pack of coyotes running through Albertsons lot in Las Vegas

The Nevada Department of Wildlife Conservation Education said humans building into coyote territory is one reason we're seeing the animals more as well as drought conditions.

Coyotes follow prey who go to where their food or plants grow. That requires water and due to drought conditions, more wildlife are moving closer to the city.