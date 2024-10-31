VP nominee Sen. JD Vance making Las Vegas visit days ahead of Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Election Day a few days away, nominees from both sides of the aisle are making stops in Las Vegas to appeal to voters.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will deliver remarks at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

This is the same day Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz is set to be in Las Vegas for a series of political events.

Their arrivals come just days after both presidential nominees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are holding events on Halloween.

Vance's event is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Whitney Recreation Center on East Missouri Avenue.

