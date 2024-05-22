Voting now open for the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas students have spent months coming up with artwork and possible designs for Sphere. Now, the public is getting to weigh in on their favorites.

Back in March, Sphere Entertainment announced the "Sphere XO Student Design Challenge".

Clark County School District students from the fourth grade up through high school and UNLV students were given the opportunity to create different designs for a chance to have their work featured on the Exosphere.

CCSD school administrators narrowed submissions down to the top 60, which have been digitized by the Sphere team. Event organizers also selected 30 CCSD high school students and 30 students from UNLV's Colleges of Fine Arts. Those students worked with a virtual reality headset, custom design tools, and a digital creator app to make their submissions.

Sphere officials said the contest represents two firsts for the venue. It's the first time the general public will have a say in what appears on the Exosphere and it will be the first time members of the general public have created art for the outside of the venue.

On Wednesday, voting opened up to the general public.

You can view submissions from the finalists and vote for one entry from each of the four students groups. There is a limit of one vote per student group, per voter.

You can take a closer look at those designs in the videos below.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL

UNLV

You can cast your votes by clicking here.

All votes must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.

One winner from each student group will be chosen through public vote. Four additional winners will be chosen by artists who have created art for the Exosphere.

The winning designs will make their big debut on the Exosphere on July 4, which will mark one year since the Exosphere was lit up for the first time.