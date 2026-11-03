Voters turning out in Clark County may face longer wait times, officials warn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voters may experience longer wait times at polling locations across Clark County this Election Day.

Clark County issued the warning to voters just after 12 p.m., citing changes to the voting process and "significant" expected turnout for the 2026 Midterm Election.

"Additionally, wait times may be longer in the morning, lunch, and evening hours," a county spokesperson stated.

Voters looking to head to the polls on Tuesday can check wait times at each polling location using the county's Find My Vote Center tool.

As of Friday, more than 650,000 people had already cast ballots for the 2026 Midterm Election, which features a number of high-stakes state contests, including races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and lieutenant governor.

The governor's race between Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo and Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford is expected to be close. A Noble Predictive Insights poll released Friday had voters split at 47% between the two top candidates, with a margin of error of roughly 4.6%.