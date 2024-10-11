Voter confidence is down in Nevada, so what's being done?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's no secret voter confidence in the election process is down, especially in the swing state of Nevada.

Several voters told Channel 13 they don't believe in fair and free elections and they believe the last presidential election was the catalyst.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has reassured voters there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state, but some voters said they simply don't trust the election system.

RELATED | 2024 Election: Your full guide on where to cast your vote in Clark County

Voter Sterling McPherson told Channel 13 he feels voting is safe but could be better.

"I think that some of the voting could be safer, and more trusted if we are able to help with making sure that ballots are not just electronic," McPherson said.

Channel 13 spoke to ACLU of Nevada voting rights attorney Sadmira Ramic, who told us about the nonprofit's election protection program called Voter Protection Alliance.

"The priorities of the program are to make sure that the election is conducted accurately and fairly, and that all individuals that are eligible to vote can cast their ballot," Ramic said.

The program has expanded to all 17 counties in Nevada this election cycle. Volunteer teams — which include attorneys — head to the polls, observe the process, and report any problems.

"We can work with our county officials to try to resolve these issues," Ramic said.

She said there are also volunteers present post-election.

"Being present at vote counting centers, making sure we have people on the ground during the certification process," Ramic said.

But some voters believe it will take more than monitoring to restore election integrity.

"You need to show your ID," said voter John Payne. "You need to show your ID to get into a casino around here. Just show your ID."

This issue is on question 7 in Nevada's ballot this November.

WATCH | What are these questions on my ballot? Nevada's November ballot questions explained