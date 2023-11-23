Vitalant hosting weekend blood drive at JW Marriott Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vitalant is partnering up with the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa to host a blood drive.

Event organizers said will be at the Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 25 and. Sunday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Vitalant, holiday blood drives are important for critical blood supplies.

"In addition to the storage, blood donation numbers around Thanksgiving are always among the lowest of the year as the holiday and travel plans are in the mix," said Mike Doria, communications manager at Vitalant. "However, patients who need blood can't go without just because of the holiday. We're encouraging all eligible donors to consider saving a life with a donation this Thanksgiving."

Right now, Vitalant officials said they need all blood types but O blood types are in the shortest supply. Donors who were previously ineligible may now be able to give blood and you can see the new requirements here.

Donors can schedule an appointment time to donate at the blood drive. You can use the code "L1973" at vitalant.org. However, walk-ins are always welcomed and encouraged.

Anyone who donates this weekend will receive one 50% off voucher to the Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino for lunch, brunch, or dinner. Anyone who donates during the month of November will be entered into a drawing for one of five Amazon gift cards that are worth $5,000 each. Additionally, anyone who donates between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26 will be offered a $20 Amazon gift card or gift card of their choice so long as they are opted into Vitalant's donor rewards store, which you can learn about here.